Freddie Fontete-Jones: Man pleads not guilty to murder
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Freddie Fontete-Jones.
Mr Fontente-Jones, 23, was fatally injured during an assault in New Canal in the centre of Salisbury at about 03:00 GMT on 20 February.
Connor Pool, 24, of Salt Lane, Winterbourne Gunner, Wiltshire appeared at Winchester Crown Court earlier and denied murder.
Judge Susan Evans QC has set a trial date for 31 October.
