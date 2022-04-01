Tributes paid to Swindon father who died in motorcycle crash
- Published
A man who died in a motorcycle crash has been described as a "fantastic father" and "cheeky chap".
Shane Whitson, 31, was one of two men who died in the collision in Ermin Street, Swindon, shortly after 19:00 BST on Sunday.
His family said he was a "wonderful son, brother, brother-in-law, nephew, uncle and cousin".
Wiltshire Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident to come forward or for any CCTV footage.
Mr Whitson's mother, Jenny, said her son was "a true Swindonian" who lived in the town all his life.
He grew up in the Coleview area and went to Dorcan School.
'Generous to many'
Ms Whitson said: "Shane was such a wonderful son. He will be so missed by all of his family and friends.
"He was the youngest of four brothers, leaving two brothers behind and joining his oldest brother.
"He was also a fantastic father to his beautiful 10-year-old daughter Ella who he spent many weekends with.
"I would describe him as a cheeky chap. He loved to make people laugh. He was very kind and generous to many."
Since leaving school, Mr Whitson worked in the construction industry and appeared on the Channel 5 show Cowboy Builders in 2014 as part of a team that helped fix up a property, his mother said.
"He was very practical and good with his hands, this also suited him as he loved being outdoors," she added.
"He used his practical skills to help people out wherever he could. It was the kind of person he was.
"We all have so many memories of him. We will miss our wonderful Shane who left us far to soon."
