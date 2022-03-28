Salisbury: Attempted murder arrest after car hits two people
A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a car was allegedly driven at pedestrians.
The blue Skoda car mounted a pavement, hitting a man and a woman, before leaving the scene on Fisherton Street, Salisbury, on Sunday night.
The man and woman were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The man was arrested following a police search and remains in custody.
Det Insp Dean Garvin, of Wiltshire Police, said: "This is a deeply concerning incident. Their injuries could have easily have been much, much worse."
He appealed for anyone who may have dash cam footage of "a blue Skoda driving around Salisbury city centre" at the time of the collision, at about 21:45 BST, to contact police.
