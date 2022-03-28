Two men die in motorcycle crash in Swindon
- Published
A motorcyclist and his passenger have died following a crash in Swindon.
The men, in their 30s, were involved in the crash at the junction of Ermin Street and Grange Drive on Sunday evening.
Wiltshire Police is appealing to anyone in the area at the time, shortly after 19:00 BST, to get in touch "as a matter of urgency".
The force also appealed for any nearby CCTV footage, doorbell or dash cam footage around the time of the crash.
A force spokesperson said: "The next of kin of both men have been informed and our thoughts are with their families and friends."
