Attempted murder charge after Swindon woman assaulted
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was seriously injured in an attackand suffered life-changing injuries.
Sezwin Crasto, 21, of Broad Street, Swindon, is due to appear at Swindon Magistrates Court later.
Wiltshire Police were called to a property on Broad Street in the town at about 17:20 GMT on Monday.
A woman was taken to hospital for treatment and remains in a stable condition.
Police asked anyone with information on the assault, or who witnessed an incident on nearby Manchester Road shortly beforehand, to get in touch.
A second man, arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, has been released with no further action being taken.
