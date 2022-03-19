Wiltshire scheme aims to stop young people being exploited
A pilot scheme to help young people at risk of becoming victims of exploitation or harm outside of the home is being trialled.
Wiltshire Council has worked with 10 schools to identify those at risk within educational environments or in their local communities.
It said the Safer Young People scheme had so far had "a positive impact".
The work involves supporting schools to evaluate how they respond to child exploitation or peer-on-peer abuse.
Laura Mayes, Conservative deputy leader and cabinet member for children's services, said: "A young person today lives a very different life to just a few years ago, and the way we offer child protection needs to change."
The scheme includes directly supporting schools with face-to-face meetings, reviewing policies and providing a toolkit to assess their responses to harm outside of the home, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
It also helps schools evaluate their responses to young people experiencing issues, mapping out support and a way to move young people away from factors that may cause harm.
Dan Holley, of Kingsbury Green Academy in Calne, said: "We are always committed to the safeguarding of our children and addressing the issues around extra-familial harm and peer-on-peer abuse.
"These issues have been magnified by the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, so we are thrilled to be part of the pilot."
Dave Tregilgas, of Abbeyfield School in Chippenham, added that the scheme had allowed the school to "share best practice", as well as reviewing, adapting and improving its safeguarding policies.
'Very welcome'
The work is being carried out alongside partners including the police, children's services, health and community organisations.
Det Supt Ben Mant, head of public protection at Wiltshire Police, said: "This crime is not something that just happens in the home - it can take place anywhere in our society, both in our physical world and the virtual cyber one.
"This is why a pilot scheme like this one is very welcome."
