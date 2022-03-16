Pay offer made to end Wiltshire refuse collectors’ strike
Refuse workers are to vote on a new pay offer which could lead to an end to strike action.
Recycling collections in Wiltshire were temporarily suspended after workers launched a two-week walkout earlier this month.
Negotiations led to Unison and Unite union members working for a contractor accepting a 7.1% pay increase, but GMB members rejected the offer.
GMB official Nicola Nixon said they have now received an "improved offer".
"Ultimately, it will be down to the members whether this offer goes far enough for them to accept the offer and end the strike," she said.
"We are also seeking reassurance from the company that if the members accept the offer there will be no reprisals against any of the workforce as a result of the strike.
"We are pleased to have negotiated an improved offer from the company."
Protests were held outside depots in Trowbridge and Salisbury on 8 March, with waste collection vehicles unable to get through the crowd.
Wiltshire Council said the strike action will not affect general household waste or garden waste collections.
GMB members working for Hills Municipal Collections are due to vote on the new pay offer on Thursday..
