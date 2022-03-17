Swindon Town: Club gets permission to buy County Ground
- Published
Swindon Town Football Club's plan to buy the County Ground stadium have been approved.
The £2.3m proposal to purchase the stadium from Swindon Borough Council was a joint venture between the club and a supporters' group.
The borough council's cabinet approved the sale when it met on Wednesday.
Swindon Town chief executive Rob Angus previously said it was "massively important" that the stadium was owned by the club and the fans.
"It holds that legacy, it protects the ground as well," he added.
The purchase with the County Ground Stadium Custodians Trust would see the League Two club and the fans' group each have a 50% stake in the stadium.
The transfer of the County Ground from the Council to a joint venture of @Official_STFC and @TrustSTFC has taken a big step forward.— Swindon Borough Council (@SwindonCouncil) March 16, 2022
The Council’s Cabinet has just approved the sale at tonight’s meeting. The decision now has to be signed off by the Scrutiny Committee on Monday. pic.twitter.com/xSLedGETEy
The new owners plan to invest millions into upgrading the stadium, starting with a £1m redevelopment of the Stratton Bank stand in 2024.
They also plan to spend around £20m on a new Town End stand, conference centre and hotel, and a further £1.5m on adding corporate boxes in the Don Rogers stand, by 2027.
The club's new chairman Clem Morfuni bought the shares of former chairman Lee Power last July, ending a lengthy and complex legal battle over the club's ownership.
Before that, the club had been facing legal action over unpaid rent for the County Ground, with the council having not been paid for more than a year.
The decision is due to be signed off by a scrutiny committee on 21 March.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk