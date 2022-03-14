Ed Sheeran duets with Wiltshire guitar teacher's video
- Published
A guitar teacher has spoken of the "unbelievable moment" Ed Sheeran duetted along to one of his videos.
Luke Gittins, 21, began recording covers and releasing them on social media when the coronavirus lockdown left him unable to play gigs.
Some of these ended up being seen by the artists themselves, including Sheeran, who sang along to a cover Mr Gittins uploaded of the song Shivers.
"He said that I sang it better than him," Mr Gittins, from Wiltshire, said.
"Which, considering he is the reason I picked up a guitar and started writing music, was absolutely unbelievable."
Mr Gittins, from Chippenham, took up the guitar at the age of eight but only began playing "seriously" when he performed a cover of Lego House from Sheeran's first album when he was 11.
'Still chasing it'
He told BBC West it was the "first ever performance I ever did and afterwards I was thinking 'Yes this is what I want to do'".
"All these years later I'm still chasing it."
Beside working as a guitar teacher four days a week, he spends "every hour" practising, writing and recording.
When the pandemic closed live venues, he began recording covers of famous artists and uploading them to YouTube.
He quickly noticed they gained far more hits and reactions if he did it within an hour of the original song being released.
This enabled him to be noticed by stars including Elton John, Alicia Keys and the Jonas Brothers.
But for Mr Gittins, he said his ambition was always to catch the eye of Sheeran.
He first succeeded on his 21st birthday last June when the musician's account shared his cover version of Bad Habits on Instagram stories.
A month later, Mr Gittins won tickets to see the singer-songwriter play an intimate gig in Coventry.
'We sang online'
During the show, Sheeran pointed Mr Gittins out and said "kind words" about his musical abilities.
Then, last October, the global superstar went one better and recorded himself reacting to a cover of Shivers that Mr Gittins had recorded and uploaded to TikTok.
The guitar teacher said he had uploaded it "under a hashtag '#shivers' and it had around 400 views".
"Maybe Ed or someone in his team found it," he added, "and he did a TikTok duet with it."
"I can technically say that we sang online. He filmed his reaction and captioned the video 'love this guy' - so I know to some extent he enjoys the music.
"He's such a big artist I never thought I'd get his attention - let alone three times."
The unsigned musician said the recognition had spurred him on and he had since written 10 songs that he hoped to one day share with Sheeran.