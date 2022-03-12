Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Highworth crash
An 18 year-old woman has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a road crash.
The emergency services were called to the A361 in Highworth, to the north of Swindon, just after 01:00 GMT.
Wiltshire Police said a Ford Mondeo car that the women was a passenger in had collided with a wall.
No other vehicles were involved and the driver, an 18-year-old man, was taken into custody and the road closed as police carried out investigation work.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, taking a vehicle without consent and driving over the limit for alcohol and drugs.
