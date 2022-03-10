Dawn Sturgess: Novichok death inquiry begins next week
- Published
Related Topics
A public inquiry into how a British woman was fatally poisoned after being exposed to the Russian nerve agent Novichok will begin next week.
Dawn Sturgess, from Amesbury, died in 2018 after coming into contact with the solution on a discarded perfume bottle.
A public inquiry was ordered by Home Secretary Priti Patel to establish the extent of Russian involvement in Ms Sturgess' death.
It will be chaired by former Supreme Court judge Lord Hughes of Ombersley.