Recycling collections suspended over strike action
Recycling collections in Wiltshire have been suspended for two weeks after workers decided to strike over pay.
Employees at Hills Municipal Collections were initially offered a 2% rise amended to 7% over two years.
However, GMB members wanted a 7% pay rise to be offered in a one-year deal to help with the rising cost of living.
As a result, Wiltshire Council and Hills Municipal Waste will temporarily suspend recycling services in order to prioritise household waste collections.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), protests were held outside depots in Trowbridge and Salisbury on Tuesday morning, with waste collection vehicles unable to get through the crowd.
Councillor Dr Mark McClelland, Wiltshire Council Cabinet Member for waste said: "This has had a knock-on effect on our collection services.
"One of our contingency plans, which we hoped we wouldn't need to implement, was to temporarily suspend recycling services. This means we can prioritise general waste collections, and people should leave their general waste bin out at 07:00 on their usual collection day, and it will be emptied - though it may be a day or so late."
"This dispute is between Hills and the GMB Union, and we hope it is resolved as quickly as possible, so residents can continue to benefit from the range of collections we provide", he added.
Residents are being asked to use their local recycling centre which is operating as normal, or to keep their kerbside recycling back and take their black boxes and blue lidded bins in until their scheduled collection day after 21 March, the date in which services are expected to resume again.
The change does not affect general household waste or garden waste collections.
