Boy, six, raises more than £14,000 for Ukrainian war victims
- Published
A six-year-old boy is running a mile a day to help people escaping the conflict in Ukraine.
Catherine Westell, from Swindon, said the sight of people fleeing their homes after Russia invaded last week left a big impression on her son George.
He decided to help by running a mile every day in March and has already raised more than £14,000 for the British Red Cross.
Mrs Westell said she was "hugely proud" of his desire to help others in need.
As news of the invasion spread across the world, Mrs Westell said it was "really difficult to know how much to share with your children".
George has some schoolfriends from Eastern Europe so she thought it was better that he heard it from his parents than finding out "second-hand and being upset".
Mrs Westell said: "We decided to have a conversation with him and there was an article by BBC Newsround about what to do if your child was upset by the news.
"I think it's that lovely innocence that children have, not necessarily understanding fully why things are happening, but he was asking me why people were having to leave their homes and talking about what we could do to help."
Since the beginning of the month George has been covering a mile every day, accompanied by either his parents or grandmother.
"A mile is huge for him, he only turned six in February," said Mrs Westell.
'Hugely proud'
"The money he's raised so far is phenomenal but at his age it's almost too big to fully understand, so we've broken it down and told him it's £450 being raised every time he does a mile.
"He says it's amazing but is still telling me we need to do more, that people still need our help.
"I'm hugely proud of him. It's a nice thing to focus on rather than being worried or consumed with what's happening."
