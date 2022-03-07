Swindon and Wiltshire Pride: Lack of volunteers sees event cancelled
- Published
An LGBTQ+ festival which welcomed more than 10,000 people last year will not take place in 2022 because there are not enough people to run it.
Swindon and Wiltshire Pride has been held for 12 years and returned in 2021 after an enforced break caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
However, a number of key committee members left last year, with no-one coming forward to replace them.
"We're absolutely gutted," said the group's Phoenix Stewart.
"It's such as shame because it's a community event and without the community's support we can't run it," added Swindon and Wiltshire Pride's community engagement manager.
Mr Stewart said they had been trying to fill key roles since last September but have struggled as "people just haven't come forward".
The event had been due to held in Swindon's Old Town Gardens on 13 August but the committee has said limited numbers meant that it could not safely put on the event this year.
Vice-chair of the group, Sarah Mason, said: "This decision was not arrived at lightly and we appreciate the disappointment not only from the LGBTQIA+ community but by the many Swindon residents who have come year on year to support us."
A smaller event may be later in the year and the group has asked anyone interested in helping organise the 2023 event to get in touch.
"If people want Pride to take place in the future we need them to apply and fill these voluntary roles," said Mr Stewart.
"We are all volunteers, we all have full-time jobs, families, kids, we do this out of the love for the community and to make sure the next generation have these type of events," he added.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk