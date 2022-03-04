Strike confirmed as Wiltshire bin workers reject pay offer
Refuse collection workers in Wiltshire are to stage a two week strike after rejecting a new pay offer.
Members of the GMB union voted to turn down a seven percent pay increase spread over two years.
The action will disrupt collections for 250,000 homes across the county.
Their employer, Hills Municipal Collections, said it was a disappointing outcome to a fair offer and asked for residents' understanding.
In a statement Hills said: "We have moved our offer considerably over the previous weeks and we firmly believe that the pay offer provides a fair settlement in relation to inflation and indexation, which we know is impacting the cost of living."
"This industrial action has been timed to coincide with the roll-out of new collection rounds, and we ask for resident's understanding whilst we do all we can to deal with the issue."
The strike had been due to begin on 28 February but was postponed for GMB members to vote on the improved offer.
Gary Palmer, the GMB representative for Wiltshire said about 80 workers would be picketing Hills sites at Calne, Trowbridge and Salisbury from Monday.
He said the offer fell short of their expectations.
"Spreading the offer over two years means effectively members would be getting 3.5 percent each year, which is below inflation.
"If you are on low pay they these are very big differences."
He said the company had also "crossed a red line" by moving the date when they could start future pay talks from October 2022 to May 2023, which he said would impact the lowest paid workers most.
Hills disputed that it was spreading the pay rise over two years and said it had increased its offer to a minimum 7.1 percent pay rise.
It said it would now work with Wiltshire Council to minimise disruption to household collection services.
The council has advised residents to put out their refuse on their usual collection day.
Meanwhile, in North Somerset a ballot on strike action by bin crews and recycling staff closes later.
GMB said up to 100 workers could walk out over a 1.75 percent pay rise proposal where potentially up to 90,000 homes could be affected by strike action.
