Freddie Fontete-Jones was 'the best brother', his family says
- Published
The sister of a man fatally injured in a late-night assault in the city centre has written an open letter in tribute to "the best brother".
Freddie Fontete-Jones, 23, from Salisbury, died "with his family by his side" three days after being hurt on New Canal, Salisbury, on 20 February.
His sister Emma described him as the "Mayor of Salisbury" because he had "so, so many friends".
Connor Pool, 24, of Salisbury, has been charged with grievous bodily harm.
'Gift of friendship'
Emma called Mr Fontete-Jones "the best brother, the very best son and the greatest friend anyone could have ever imagined.
"My words fail me, but there is no way I can fathom, comprehend or even explain the acute pain in my heart."
She said the pair "have had the best laughs together, and you would laugh at me for saying this, but you are genuinely the funniest person I have ever met".
She said although many people had shared memories of Mr Fontete-Jones since his death, perhaps the "most profound of all was Mumma T saying that you had the gift of friendship.
"She's right. It was your gift, and a true testament of your character.
"This is how you will forever be remembered.
'Thank you'
"You loved everyone and anyone regardless of demographic and profession, you were always a friend.
"How exceptionally lucky we have all been".
When nearly 30 friends waited outside the hospital he was being treated in, Emma said she started to realise "just how many people loved and cared for you".
"I am so, so proud to call you my brother Freddie.
"I have always been so proud of you, but now you are gone I can truly see the impact you had.
"All of our lives are that much better for having known you.
"Thank you for caring for me when I couldn't care for myself. Thank you for loving me when I didn't feel worthy of love."
A page set up to raise money for the family has attracted more than £35,000 of donations.
