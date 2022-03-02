Marlborough leisure centre staff's efforts saves man's life
By Chloe Harcombe
BBC West
- Published
Leisure centre staff have been praised after they saved the life of a Wiltshire man.
Dr Reg Eyre was found floating face down in a swimming pool at Marlborough Leisure Centre in January.
He was working to build up his fitness after being fitted with a pacemaker in 2021 but suddenly stopped breathing. He was resuscitated by staff.
Dr Eyre is currently recovering and is "hopeful" he can resume swimming "before too long".
Terence Herbert, chief executive for Wiltshire Council thanked duty manager, Kirsty Brown, and lifeguard, Tom Peart, for their actions.
"I am incredibly proud of Tom and Kirsty, and their quick response to come to Dr Eyre's aid and offer lifesaving treatment. They were able to stay calm and professional in what would have been an incredibly stressful situation," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Herbert highlighted the importance of having leisure staff who are fully trained in first aid as well as defibrillators in public buildings. He said that "they can help to save lives in critical situations".
Ms Brown performed lifesaving CPR and Tom administered a shock from the centre's defibrillator, which restarted Dr Eyre's pulse.
The pair then kept Dr Eyre in the recovery position until paramedics arrived to transport him to Great Western Hospital in Swindon for further care.
Dr Eyre is currently recovering from the incident.
He said: "My thanks go to the staff and swimmers at Marlborough Leisure Centre, the paramedic team and all the staff that looked after me at the hospital. I am hopeful that I can resume swimming at Marlborough before too long."
