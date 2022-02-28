Driver banned for speeding at 135mph on M4 in Wiltshire
A driver caught travelling at 135mph on the M4 has been banned from driving for 90 days.
Daniel Stewart was recorded by police driving almost twice the speed limit in his BMW 4401 Sport near Chippenham in Wiltshire on 26 May.
The 34-year-old, of Strouds Close, Swindon, appeared at Swindon Magistrates Court and admitted one charge of speeding and was fined £320.
Wiltshire Police described his speed as "totally unacceptable".
PC Steve Harding said: ""Although the M4 appeared to be relatively clear at the time, there can be various hazards on the motorway at this time of night, ranging from wildlife in the carriageway to obstructions such as damage to the road surface or debris from HGVs.
"If presented with any type of hazard, Stewart would never have been able to stop safely or be able to safely take avoiding action, putting his life and the lives of other road users at risk."
At his court appearance, on 21 February, Stewart was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and prosecution costs of £85.
