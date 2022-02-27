Therapy dogs comfort children during Covid jabs
- Published
Therapy dogs are being used to calm children having their Covid jab.
Sessions have been held in Salisbury, Plymouth and Boscombe in Dorset, for children aged 12 to 15 and five to 11-year-olds who are at risk of Covid or who live with a vulnerable person.
The dogs provide a distraction and help children feel less anxious.
Fiona Hyett, the vaccination centre director at Salisbury City Hall, said: "The dogs have helped them be the superheroes that they are."
She added: "We recognise that the idea of having a vaccination when you are really young can be an anxious time for both the child and parent.
"Having pet therapy dogs on site has really helped provide comfort and distraction for the youngest children."
The dogs have been at Salisbury City Hall, Home Park vaccination centre in Plymouth and at a sensory room at the King's Park vaccination centre in Boscombe over the half term.
In Salisbury, Elma the dog was brought in to help.
Her handler, Rachael Coulsen-Smith, from Pets as Therapy, said: "This was her first morning, she's loved it and the kids have loved it.
"She helps provide a distraction and a nice calming effect when she has a little cuddle."
Thirteen-year-old Annie got her jab at Salisbury City Hall and said meeting Elma really helped.
"It completely took my mind off it, and was a really nice surprise," she said.
Sarah Wood-Roe who took her son Henry to the Salisbury centre also believes that seeing the dog made him more relaxed.
"The moment came and he wasn't entirely focused on it, which I think helped him definitely," she said.
In Plymouth, seven-year-old Oscar who has autism and drug-resistant epilepsy, had a vaccination at Home Park.
"It's gone better than we thought it was going to go," said his mum Holly.
"We thought it was going be a long horrible day, but it's over, quick and easy, brilliant."
Dr Julie Yates, lead consultant for screening and immunisation for NHS England and NHS Improvement South West, said: "Covid-19 continues to pose a risk to everyone, but especially to those who are at risk due to underlying health conditions.
"The vaccine will protect those aged five to 11 and are at most risk, as well as protecting those who are household contacts of immunosuppressed people.
"Appointments for this group need to be booked locally, so please book as soon as you receive a letter."
