Salisbury assault victim dies in hospital
A man who was injured in a late-night assault in a city centre has died in hospital.
Wiltshire Police said Freddie Fontete-Jones, 23, from Salisbury, died "with his family by his side".
He was injured during the assault on New Canal in the centre of Salisbury at about 03:00 GMT on Sunday.
Connor Pool, 24, of East Gomeldon Road, Gomeldon, has appeared in court to face a charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
'Miss you terribly'
He appeared at Swindon Magistrates' Court on Wednesday and was remanded in custody to next appear at Winchester Crown Court on 25 March.
Paying tribute to Mr Fontete-Jones, his employer Berry Telecom Group described him as a "genuine, caring, kind and funny guy who was loved by us all".
Saying its thoughts are with his "close friends and family", the firm added: "Freddie you will forever be a member of our Berry family and we love you and will miss you terribly."