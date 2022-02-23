Covid: Clinically vulnerable law student to fight end of restrictions
A law student who is clinically extremely vulnerable claims easing Covid restrictions could be a breach of the Equality Act.
Fleur Perry, from Swindon, has a muscle-weakening condition and has spent most of the pandemic shielding.
She has set up a crowdfunding page to pay for legal fees to investigate the possibility of a Judicial Review.
The Government has said the time was right to end all Covid restrictions with hospitalisation rates falling.
From Thursday, people with positive Covid results will no longer be legally required to self-isolate.
But Ms Perry wants the government to properly consider disabled people's needs and the impact the changes will have upon them.
She said: "We want to call out the government for ignoring disabled people and make sure they find and look at all the data on the safety of disabled people.
"It's impossible to social distance if you don't know who has Covid and no one will know who is at high risk and who is not.
"Removing isolation for those testing positive is going to put those who are clinically vulnerable at risk."
Ms Perry and her supporters believe the government decision has been badly made, and is a breach of the Equality Act 2010.
"We want them to understand that it's not OK to ignore the safety of disabled people and not talk to us about changes that affect our lives," she added.
"There are several events that I've missed, there are several work opportunities I've missed, we're part of the economy and we can help get the economy rolling."
