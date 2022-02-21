Man seriously injured in 15-man brawl in Salisbury
- Published
A man is in a critical condition after being assaulted during a 15-man brawl in a city centre.
It happened in Salisbury at around 03:00GMT on Sunday and left the victim with a serious head injury, Wiltshire Police said.
It is appealing for anyone with information or who witnessed the fight on New Canal to come forward.
The victim's family have been informed and are receiving support from officers.
A police spokesman said: "We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or any taxi drivers who may have picked up people from this location shortly after the assault took place.
"We'd also like to speak to anyone who may have dash-cam footage from the area from before, during or after the time of this incident that could assist officers with their inquiries."