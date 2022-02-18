Storm Eunice: Driver seriously injured after hitting tree
- Published
Related Topics
Police say three people were hospitalised after their car they hit a tree felled by Storm Eunice.
Emergency services were called to Farleigh Wick in Wiltshire at about 12:20 GMT, with firefighters releasing the three occupants by 13:40 GMT.
The driver of the vehicle is believed to be in a serious condition in Southmead Hospital in Bristol.
One passenger was also taken to Southmead and the third person was taken to the Bristol Royal Infirmary.
Fire crews from Bradford-on-Avon, Trowbridge and Bath attended, along with a heavy rescue unit from Trowbridge.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk