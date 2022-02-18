BBC News

Storm Eunice: Driver seriously injured after hitting tree

Emergency service personnel went to the scene just after 12noon on Friday

Police say three people were hospitalised after their car they hit a tree felled by Storm Eunice.

Emergency services were called to Farleigh Wick in Wiltshire at about 12:20 GMT, with firefighters releasing the three occupants by 13:40 GMT.

The driver of the vehicle is believed to be in a serious condition in Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

One passenger was also taken to Southmead and the third person was taken to the Bristol Royal Infirmary.

Fire crews from Bradford-on-Avon, Trowbridge and Bath attended, along with a heavy rescue unit from Trowbridge.

