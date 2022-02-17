Woman escaped via window as fire destroys Heytesbury home
- Published
A woman has been helped out of a window by a member of the public to escape a fire that destroyed a house.
Seven crews were sent to Heytesbury, near Warminster, Wiltshire, shortly after 09:00 GMT on Wednesday.
The two occupants were alerted by a smoke alarm. The woman escaped via a window and a man was able to leave by the front door.
The fire is believed to have been caused by a fault in the boiler located in the kitchen.
The man and the woman were taken to hospital as a precaution but were able to leave later that day.
About 35 firefighters were called to the house on Greenlands in a small cul-de-sac off the High Street.
Road closures were put in place and relief crews arrived later in the day.
The last firefighters left the scene at about 22:30 GMT.
"Although the property was destroyed, the occupants were alerted to the fire by their smoke alarm, which almost certainly saved their lives," Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service group manager Wayne Jones said.
