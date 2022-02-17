Gloucester death: Witness appeal for Kebab Express customers
Police are seeking to retrace the steps of a man who died in hospital after collapsing on a street in Gloucester.
Darren Elliott, 54, collapsed on Southgate Street on 7 February and died the following day.
Officers wish to speak to anyone who might have seen him in Kebab Express on the evening of 6 February.
Gloucestershire Police has released several CCTV images of customers who were in the shop when Mr Elliott was at about 20:40- 20:50 GMT.
He had one leg and was in a wheelchair queuing with several other customers in the shop.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who might have helped him or seen him in difficulty between Bristol Road and Robinhood Street at about that time.
Det Insp Adam Stacey from Gloucestershire Constabulary said: "There were a number of customers in Kebab Express on Sunday night, when Mr Elliott was buying food.
"We would like to hear from any of them.
"Nobody is under suspicion but anything they can think of, no matter how small, could help our investigation."
