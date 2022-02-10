Pupil, 10, delights Trowbridge classmates self-publishing book featuring them
A pupil has delighted his classmates by self-publishing a book at the age of 10 and featuring some of them in it.
Arin, from Trowbridge in Wiltshire, wrote the Acorn Man action-thriller - in which the protagonist tries to save an island and millions of lives - during the 12 months of lockdown.
He said he was inspired to write his own book after reading the Alex Rider series that focuses on a teenage spy.
Speaking to BBC Points West, his Year 6 classmates gave his book five stars.
The plot unfolds over 14 chapters in about 140 pages and Arin has already sold more than 30 copies of the book online.
Arin's teacher Meghan Young said her students were "absolutely obsessed" with the book.
"I think we've got six children planning on writing their own book after Arin started his own.
"And it's just been amazing to see his journey of self-confidence," she said.
Arin's mother Savitha said he had been writing stories since he was five.
Initially she thought he might have been more interested in drawing than writing though.
"It's just amazing. I asked him to start writing down ... [everything from] his imagination, so that's how it started," she said.
