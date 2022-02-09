Police confirm death of man following Swindon robbery
- Published
A man in his 50s has died following a robbery, police have confirmed.
Officers said the man was walking in the Meadowcroft area of Swindon during the evening of Thursday 27 January into the early hours of Friday 28 January when he was attacked.
Wiltshire Police confirmed the man was taken to hospital where he remained until he died on 7 February.
A spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family at this difficult time."
A man has appeared in court charged with GBH and robbery.
