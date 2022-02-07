Warminster sexual assault investigation called off
- Published
An investigation into an alleged sex attack has been called off by police who say a crime did not take place.
Officers were called to attend a woman in distress in the Market Place in Warminster, Wiltshire, at about 08:15 GMT on Saturday.
At the time, it was believed the woman had been assaulted.
After checking CCTV footage in the area and speaking with the woman, police said they do not believe a crime was committed.
Det Insp Tom Straker, of Wiltshire Police, said: "We know that the report of this incident understandably caused a huge amount of concern amongst the local community and I hope this update will provide some reassurance.
"I would like to thank all the members of the public who read our witness appeal and came forward with information, all of which has been very useful to our investigation.
"We take reports of this nature very seriously and I want the public to feel confident that this incident has been fully investigated by our detectives."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk