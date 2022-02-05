Woman sexually assaulted in Warminster town centre
A woman was sexually assaulted in a town centre, prompting a police investigation.
Officers were called to the Market Place in Warminster, Wiltshire, at about 08:15 GMT on Saturday.
Wiltshire Police said inquiries were at an early stage and urged anyone with information to get in touch.
"At this stage we are unsure when the incident took place but it was at some time during the night," said Det Ch Insp Darren Hannant.
"We currently have officers in attendance in the Market Place and an investigation is under way," he added.
