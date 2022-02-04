Swindon: Residents asked to shut windows after waste recycling centre fire
Residents and local businesses have been asked to close their windows because of a fire at a waste recycling centre in Swindon.
Emergency services were called to the Household Waste Recycling Centre, on Cheney Manor Industrial Estate, just before 11:00 GMT.
A Swindon Borough Council spokesperson asked people not to attend the site, which has been evacuated and closed.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service sent nine crews to the scene.
