Six men arrested over hare coursing in Wiltshire after police chase
Six men have been arrested on suspicion of hare coursing following a high speed police chase.
Officers from Wiltshire Police attempted to stop two vehicles with dogs in the back on Hackpen Hill, near Swindon, at 02:30 GMT on Thursday.
The cars drove off reaching speeds of 90mph, with high powered lamps used to try to blind officers and the vehicles going the wrong way round a roundabout.
The men were later found hiding in a field and were taken into custody.
Wiltshire Police said the men were caught after officers had blocked the vehicles on a byway in Broad Hinton, where they tried to ram a police car before running away.
A police helicopter found the men and their dogs in a field where they were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and hare coursing.
The men are all in their 20s and 30s and from Guildford, Surrey, and Farnborough, Alton, Winchester and Micheldever, all in Hampshire.
Supt Phil Staynings said: "The manner of driving during the pursuit was extremely dangerous - it is fortunate that this incident happened in the early hours of the morning when the roads were relatively clear.
"I'm really pleased that the persistence of our officers paid off, and we now have six individuals in custody."
