London man arrested over Swindon Hindu Temple break-ins
A man has been arrested in connection with multiple burglaries at a Hindu temple and cultural centre.
The break-ins at Swindon Hindu Temple on Darby Close date back to May 2021.
Wiltshire Police said it has arrested a 39-year-old man from London on suspicion of burglary, who has since been released on conditional bail.
Ch Insp Nick Mawson said: "We know that these burglaries have caused a huge amount of upset and concern for our local Hindu community.
"Our enquiries are continuing, and, although this arrest marks a significant development, there is still more work to be done.
"We still need information from the public so would continue to urge anyone with information about these crimes to contact Swindon CID."
