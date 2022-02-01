BBC News

Five charged after Lacock Boxing Day hunt disorder

Published
Image source, Urban Pictures
Image caption,
The annual Avon Vale hunt Boxing Day event took place on 27 December

Five men have been charged with public order offences after scuffles at hunt meet in Lacock, Wiltshire.

There were clashes between anti and pro-hunting groups outside the Red Lion pub during the Boxing Day gathering.

Callum Lewis, 26, Andrew Purbrick, 59, William Renny, 30, all from Westbury; Adrian Earl, 52, from Calne and Evan Lorne, 18, from Melksham will appear at Swindon Magistrates' Court on 6 April.

All five have been charged under Section 4 of the Public Order Act.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics