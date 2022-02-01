Swindon man dies after being hit by motorcycle
- Published
A man, aged in his 30s, has died after being hit by a motorcycle.
He was injured at about 20:35GMT on Drakes Way, Swindon, and died later in hospital.
Wiltshire Police said a motorcyclist is thought to have travelled from McDonalds at Greenbridge onto Drakes Way, where the crash occurred.
Drakes Way was closed in both directions while police investigation work was carried out and has since reopened.
The motorcyclist, aged 19, was taken to hospital with a suspected broken arm.
