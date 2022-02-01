Ashley Cole: Man banned from games over alleged racist abuse of pundit
A man has been banned from attending football matches after racist abuse was allegedly directed at ITV pundit Ashley Cole during coverage of an FA Cup match.
The abuse allegedly took place during Swindon Town's third round tie with Manchester City on 7 January.
The 24-year-old from Swindon was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence.
His bail conditions prevent him from attending further football matches.
The incident reportedly occurred near the stand where the punditry team were based.
Supt Phil Staynings said: "Racial abuse of any kind will never be tolerated by Wiltshire Police."
He added the force had worked with the club and ITV on the investigation.
