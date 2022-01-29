Ashley Cole: Man arrested over alleged racist abuse
- Published
A man has been arrested after a report of racist abuse directed at ITV pundit Ashley Cole during Swindon Town's FA Cup match with Manchester City.
Wiltshire Police said the 24-year-old man from Swindon was detained on Saturday morning.
The abuse allegedly took place close to where the ITV team analysing the match, on 7 January, were based.
Supt Phil Staynings said: "Racial abuse of any kind will never be tolerated by Wiltshire Police."
He added that the force had worked with the club and ITV on the investigation.
"We continue to encourage people to report these types of incidents and I'm pleased that my officers have been relentless in securing this positive arrest," added Supt Staynings.
"We will continue to work with the club to stamp out hate crime of any kind that spoils matches for the majority of supporters."
The arrested man was taken to Gablecross Police Station.
Speaking after the game, Swindon owner Clem Morfuni apologised to Mr Cole and said: "We cannot stress strongly enough that racial abuse of any kind will not be tolerated."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk