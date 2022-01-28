A303 by Stonehenge closed following serious collision
A major road through the West has closed following a serious collision involving a pedestrian and a lorry.
It happened on the A303 near Stonehenge between the A345 and the A360 in the early hours of the morning.
Highways South West said the road had been closed in both directions and emergency services were at the scene.
A diversion is in place and was likely to cause long delays for traffic in the local area, it said.
