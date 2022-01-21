Council backs search for new Hindu temple site in Swindon
Swindon Borough Council says it is committed to help the town's Hindu community find a new place of worship.
The lease on a previous temple was ended in October after it was deemed unsafe following a fifth break-in.
On Thursday night, councillors voted in favour of continuing regular meetings to support the Hindu Temple Trust in its search.
Two potential sites have already been put forward but neither were considered suitable.
Swindon's Labour group called for a report detailing how and when premises for a temporary and a permanent temple can be found in the town.
Labour leader Jim Grant said: "The Hindu community in this country has made a huge contribution. They are an important part of our community and they deserve a place to worship".
"I want to see how we can go forward with this. The community was promised a new place to worship, so can we please embrace the whole Hindu community, because there is a much wider reason for establishing a temple in Swindon".
He added there would be economic benefits to finding a new temple, and it would put Swindon on the map in Asia.