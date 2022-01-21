Wiltshire bin strike could cause major disruption, GMB warns
A potential strike by refuse workers fighting below-inflation pay rises could affect more than 250,000 homes, a union has warned.
GMB is to ballot 64 members across three Wiltshire sites, in Trowbridge, Salisbury and Calne.
It said the council's contractor, Hills Waste Solutions, has not engaged in meaningful negations.
The company said it is disappointed with the ballot and that it has not had a chance to meet with the union.
The two-week ballot opens on 21 January and closes on 4 February.
Members are angry after Hills imposed a two per cent pay award - which GMB said amounts to a "massive" real-terms pay cut.
GMB regional organiser, Nicola Nixon, said: "The last thing Wiltshire's refuse collectors want to do is take industrial action, but Hills have left them with no choice.
'Last resort'
"They've refused to negotiate meaningfully and with inflation massively outstripping Hills' offer, those least able to cope with another in-work poverty pay rise have had enough.
"Strikes are always the last resort. But our members were being commended and classed as key workers last year at the height of the pandemic - now they find that their employer doesn't properly value them or the service they provide.
"The ball is in the company's court - they can still negotiate with us and our reps and avoid any industrial action before it has even begun. "
In a statement, Hills said it is "disappointed" that the union has decided to ballot their members on industrial action at this time.
"Hills has not had an opportunity to meet with any GMB Union representative regarding the current pay review," it said.
"Hills would welcome the opportunity to hold constructive and meaningful negotiations as set out in correspondence to the GMB Union on 19 January and we await their response, following which we can hope to resolve the matter."
Wiltshire Council said the matter was between Hills and GMB, but that it would continue to monitor the situation.
Dr Mark McClelland, Wiltshire Council cabinet member for waste, said: "If there was industrial action, it may affect some of the waste collection services we provide.
"We are hopeful that the two parties can resolve this matter without the need for strike action, but if not, we are working closely with Hills to ensure that any potential disruption would be kept to a minimum."
