Rethink compulsory Covid jabs for NHS staff, Wiltshire MP urges PM
- Published
A Wiltshire MP has urged the prime minister to reconsider plans requiring all medical staff to be vaccinated.
Andrew Murrison said that Boris Johnson made "the right call" on not imposing more restrictions before Christmas and returning to so-called Plan A rules.
But he criticised the lack of change surrounding compulsory Covid vaccinations for NHS workers.
He asked in Parliament: "Will he think again before redundancy letters start going out as of February 3?"
The MP, who is a former Royal Navy surgeon, said that "leaked advice" to ministers had said the move "is neither rational nor proportionate given what we now know about Omicron, and its behaviour", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
In his response, the Prime Minister said the move was supported by the health service for patient safety.
"People do want their medical staff to be vaccinated," Mr Johnson said.
"I do think it's the responsibility of all health professionals to be vaccinated and I hope that's a view he shares as well."
Posting the clip on Twitter after the point was raised, Mr Murrison wrote: "Welcoming the return to relative normality but mandatory NHS staff Covid jabs must also now go."
