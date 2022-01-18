Wiltshire Council sets £25m budget for Trowbridge leisure centre
Wiltshire Council has allocated £25m for a long-promised new leisure centre for Trowbridge.
The money is due to be spent on the project over the course of the next three years.
Town councillors said they had campaigned for new facilities for the town "over many years".
"At times, I was in doubt that it could even happen due to the financial implications of Covid," said Trowbridge Drynham councillor Antonio Piazza.
Trowbridge Sports Centre recently underwent repair works for its pool, which was forced to close in 2019 because of problems with the steel frame.
In May the town council urged the county council to finally deliver on its promise of a new leisure centre for the town.
Town councillors Chris Hoar and Steve Oldrieve said: "As the county town of Wiltshire, Trowbridge deserves to have the very best facilities for its residents.
"We have long campaigned for Wiltshire Council to uphold their end of the bargain."
The County Council plans to save £2m this financial year, £13m in the 2023/24 budget and £10m in 2024/25, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Stewart Palmen, leader of the Trowbridge Town Council, said he was pleased to see the unitary authority putting the money aside.
"This together with Doric Park will help improve the sports and leisure options available to our residents.
"Still not sure of the location or exactly what it will contain but will update as details become available," he added.
Leader of Wiltshire Council, Richard Clewer, said the final decisions regarding the budget proposals would be "discussed, debated and scrutinised" at full council on 15 February.
"Should they be agreed we will confirm more details in due course," he added.