Lacock hunt clashes: 10 complaints over police response
Ten official complaints about the conduct of officers at a hunt have been referred to a police professional standards department.
Wiltshire Police were called to the Avon Vale Hunt meet in Lacock, Wiltshire on 27 December 2021.
Scuffles broke out between hunt supporters and anti-hunt protesters.
A spokesperson for the Wiltshire Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC) said the complaints were in relation to the policing response.
There have also been allegations surrounding personal information relating to a Wiltshire Police officer.
The OPCC added due to the volume of correspondence relating to the meeting, their assessment process was still ongoing.
