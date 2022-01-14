Brain tumour: Family supports research after eye diagnosis
- Published
A mother whose child was diagnosed with a brain tumour is raising money for research to help others like her.
Emma Williams from Corsham, Wiltshire said the family had a "dreadful six months" while they waited for a diagnosis for Peggy, aged three.
She developed a lazy eye during lockdown in March 2020 but later it stopped moving.
An MRI scan revealed a tumour on her optical nerve.
After five months of treatment and scans she underwent a 10-hour operation at Bristol Children's Hospital.
"As a parent, you're in limbo, not knowing what it is," said Mrs Williams. "Waiting for the results felt like forever."
Surgeons could only remove a biopsy due to the size and location of the lump.
Doctors found the tumour was highly likely to be non-cancerous but they could not be sure.
Peggy needs regular scans to monitor the growth of the meningioma and may require radiotherapy.
It is the most common type of tumour but its cause remains unclear, according to Brain Tumour Research.
Mrs Williams, her husband and three children are taking on the charity's 10,000 Steps A Day challenge in February to raise funds and awareness.
She said: "We're lucky in Peggy's case that it's unlikely to be cancer but it if raises awareness just for one person and helps another family then that's better than sitting on the sofa."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk