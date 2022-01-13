Cannabis factory found at storage building in Westbury
Hundreds of cannabis plants believed to be worth up to £2m have been found at a storage property in Wiltshire.
The fire service and an electricity company alerted police after noticing two cables running into a building in The Maltings, Westbury on 7 December.
Both services had been called out to an incident involving a vehicle colliding with an electricity pylon.
Around 2,000 plants were found over three floors of the building.
Wiltshire Police said since the discovery, its officers had been managing the site and conducting house-to-house enquiries.
According to the force, people had been seen entering the building over recent weeks and months.
Insp Al Lumley, from the Warminster Area Community Policing Team, said: "We know that some people within our communities view cannabis production and supply as a less serious crime, but we need people to understand that it is often linked to very serious crime organisations.
"An operation of this scale can often be linked to exploitation and trafficking, and should not be considered a "victimless" crime.
An investigation has been launched by Central CID to identify those involved.
