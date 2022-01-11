Woman killed and two hurt in Wiltshire tipper truck crash
A woman has died and two people have been seriously injured in a crash with a tipper truck.
It happened on the A361 Frome Road in Southwick, near Trowbridge, Wiltshire, just after 11:00GMT on Monday.
A Wiltshire Police spokesperson said the family of the woman, in her 20's, had been informed and "our thoughts are with them at this difficult time".
A male passenger in the car the woman was driving, also in his 20's, is being treated at hospital in Bristol.
The truck driver is being treated for serious leg injuries.
Police have asked for anyone with information to come forward.
