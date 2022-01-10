M4 fire: Motorway closed in both directions by lorry blaze
The M4 motorway is shut in both directions after a lorry carrying hay bales caught fire.
Wiltshire Police said the closure, between junctions 16 and 17 near Chippenham, was expected to be in place "for some considerable time".
The force said it was supporting fire and rescue crews at the scene, close to the slip road for Chippenham.
National Highways South West said both carriageways had to be shut because of drifting smoke.
