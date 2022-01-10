Covid vaccinations: Swindon cab scheme helps vulnerable get jabs
- Published
Residents experiencing financial hardship or mobility issues can now book a free return taxi journey to take them to a Covid-19 vaccination centre.
The 'Grab a Cab' initiative is being run by Swindon Borough Council, working with local taxi firm V cars.
Councillor Brian Ford said the service will be "crucial in helping those who need the vaccine the most" get to their appointments safely.
The service will be available throughout January.
Mr Ford, Swindon Borough's Cabinet Member for Adults and Health said: "Getting vaccinated and boosted is one of the best ways to protect yourself and your family.
Booked through the NHS
"I would urge anyone who needs it and is eligible, to use this option to get their COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible."
The council said appointments must be made in advance through the NHS booking system with proof of the appointment available to show to the taxi driver.
The authority added that all drivers have signed up to a COVID-19 safety policy to ensure that all precautions are in place for a safe journey.
Return journeys must be made within one hour of appointments, to go back to the same address the person was collected from.
