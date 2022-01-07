Woman who died in Wiltshire crash 'was simply wonderful'
- Published
The family of a woman who died in a car crash on New Year's Eve has said she was "caring, cheerful and thoughtful to all that knew her".
Jessica Dominy, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene on the B4192 between Whittonditch and Knighton following the crash, which involved two vehicles.
The rural road was closed for several hours after the incident at about 15:30 GMT.
Paying tribute, her family said Ms Dominy "was simply wonderful".
"Jessica was tragically taken from us far too early," the family said.
"Jessica was a beautiful young lady who was enjoying life and looking forwards to a bright future - she was simply wonderful.
"She truly did touch the hearts of everyone she came across. Not only was she a precious daughter but also a perfect sister.
"As a family we would like to thank all the emergency services and the members of the public who tried to help on this heart-breaking afternoon."
A second driver, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital and treated for life-changing injuries.