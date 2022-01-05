BBC News

Swindon football fans arrested after attack on coach

The disorder happened after Swindon's home game against Bradford in October

Ten football fans have been arrested after a coach carrying away supporters was attacked.

The coach was targeted after Swindon Town's 3-1 home defeat against Bradford City. It happened near the Magic Roundabout.

The ten were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder following the game on October 23.

Wiltshire Police said it would "robustly tackle such behaviour" and called it"unacceptable".

