Swindon football fans arrested after attack on coach
Ten football fans have been arrested after a coach carrying away supporters was attacked.
The coach was targeted after Swindon Town's 3-1 home defeat against Bradford City. It happened near the Magic Roundabout.
The ten were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder following the game on October 23.
Wiltshire Police said it would "robustly tackle such behaviour" and called it"unacceptable".
