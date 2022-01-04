Wiltshire NHS hospital trust declares 'critical incident'
Wiltshire's Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has declared an "internal critical incident".
Chief Executive Kevin McNamara said the trust - which runs Great Western Hospital in Swindon - took the decision after "sustained high levels of demand" and "availability of beds".
Covid inpatient numbers have risen 81% since Christmas Eve, he said.
The BBC understands 180 staff cannot work because of Covid while around 200 are off with other illnesses.
Posting on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, Mr McNamara said he was "very sorry" for the delays patients had faced in accessing care.
He explained that the trust "always knew" January would be a tough month and its "modelling shows that it is likely to get tougher in the next few weeks".
"Our teams are working hard to provide care to those that need it and we are of course working closely with partners seeking support."
